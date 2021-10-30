Admission date extended in UG & PG colleges, depts up to Nov 15

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) extended the last date of admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses up to November 15.

Talking to newsmen on Saturday evening, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the 62 per cent to 80 per cent seats were filled in the university departments mostly from science and technology and other faculties during the centralised admission process held last week.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and head of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Dr D M Mane were also present.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that said the number of admissions was increased in the spot admission round that was held on October 29.

“The admission date was extended for vacant seats in the departments and affiliated colleges. There is demand from some departments to increase seats for this year due to good response from students. Newly launched courses like MSc- Artificial Intelligence and Forensic Science, drew a good response from candidates,” he said.

On the point of low admission in some departments, he replied the departments head informed that postgraduate colleges from rural get admissions just because students do not want to attend regular classes while university one has to attend the classes daily.

Classes for 1st yrs students from Nov 11

He said that the online and offline classes for the second and third year had already begun online while for the first year, it will be conducted from November 11. “Only 50 per cent of the total admitted students are called for the offline classes. However, those who have not taken both the doses of Covid 19 can only online and not offline,” he said.

Govt seeks daily date of vaccine

The VC said that vaccination camps are being held in colleges to administer Covid doses to the youths on daily basis. “The State Government is taking a daily figure of vaccinated students. We appeal to youths to come forward and get vaccinated to contain the spread of Covid,” he added.