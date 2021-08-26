Admission for 11th Std yet to get momentum

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The admission process for the 11th class in city colleges is yet to get momentum. The colleges are not getting much response for 11th admission in spite of the cancellation of the common entrance test and online admission process.

There are 72,860 seats in the district, including ( 31,470 seats in the city) in higher secondary schools and junior colleges in the district.

A total of 65,740 students have passed SSC here.

The school affiliated to national level Boards like CBSE have recorded 100 per cent results.

The schools, specially non-aided private are asking parents to pay the full fee despite the fact that the State Government announced a 15 per cent concession in fee in general. Transfer Certificate and mark sheet are being withheld over non-payment of full fees.

Parents said that the schools are intentionally ignoring fees concession orders of the Government. They are worried about the attitude of the school management. Some parents have made a complaint with the education officer.