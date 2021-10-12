Admission process for certificate, diploma, & PG diploma courses begins

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The online registration for certificate, diploma, graduate and Postgraduate Diploma Courses began in the different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday.

Aspirants can register online on the university’s e-Suvidha portal (https ://bamua.digitaluniversity.ac.in) up to October 20. Those who passed degree courses are eligible to register for the courses.

The last date of submission of hardcopy of the application form in the respective department is October 22. The provisional general merit list will be displayed in the respective department on October 23 while candidates can file objections between October 23 and 25. The final merit list will be released on October 26.

The Department Committee will verify the documents and allot seats to eligible candidates on October 27 and 28. The vacant seats will be displayed on October 28. The spot admissions round will be carried out, and the classes will commence on October 30, as per the guidelines issued by the State Government.