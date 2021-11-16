Admission process for Fine Art & Design UG courses beginning today

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

The State Commission Entrance Test Cell announced the admission schedule for undergraduate courses in Fine Arts and Design on Tuesday for the academic year 2021-22.

The online registration of application and uploading of required documents through online login will commence on November 17 and its last date will be November 17.

The verification of documents and confirmation of the application form can be done on or before November 28.

The Cell will release the provisional merit list on November 29 and candidates can submit grievances up to November 30. The final merit list will be announced on December first. Aspirants can submit option forms for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I up to December 4. The seats will be allotted on December 6 and candidates can report the institutes on or before December 10 to confirm the admissions.