Admission process for PG courses begins in university

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The admissions for the full-time postgraduate (PG) courses in different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2021-22. The last date to register online is October 10.

The aspirants were asked to go through the information brochure, which is available on the university portal. The hard copy of the same will be made available to all eligible candidates from the facilitation centre free of cost.

The provisional general merit list of eligible candidates will be displayed online on the portal on the evening of October 11. Candidates will be able to submit grievances (if any) about the list up to October 14. The final merit list of eligible candidates will be released on October 16.

The first counselling admission round will be conducted between October 20 and 22. The spot admission will be made in the Departments on October 29 if seats remain vacant. The classes of the first will commence on October 25, while students of semesters III, V and VII will attend classes from October 1.

The departments will have to upload the list of admitted candidates to the university on or before October 3. The processing for the general group will be Rs 200, while for the reserved category, it will be Rs 100.