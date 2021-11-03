Admission schedule for agriculture courses announced

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule for the admission process for agriculture courses on Wednesday for the academic year 2021-22.

The registration will commence at 9 am, on November 5 while the last date of submitting the application form along with uploading scanned copies of the necessary documents on the website is November 18. The provisional merit list will be released on November 22.

Course aspirants can submit grievances on November 23 and 25. The final merit list will be released on November 29.

The seats will be allotted for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I on December 2. Candidates can report the allotted colleges up to December 4. The second CAP round will begin on December 7.