Admissions for certificate course on Buddhist Philosophy begins

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

Gautam Buddha Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started admission to a certificate course on Buddhist Philosophy, Art, Culture and Legacy.’ The first batch completed the course recently.

The second batch will begin soon. The classes will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm daily.

Those who will complete the course can work as tourist guides, scholars or become religious preachers of Buddhism. There is no age limit.

The participants will get a certificate on the completion of the course. Director of Study Centre Dr Sanjay Moon said that students, teachers can join the course with a minimum fee. For details, one may contact Dr Moon.