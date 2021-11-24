Admissions for certificate course on Buddhist Philosophy begins
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2021 06:20 PM2021-11-24T18:20:02+5:302021-11-24T18:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 24:
Gautam Buddha Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started admission to a certificate course on Buddhist Philosophy, Art, Culture and Legacy.’ The first batch completed the course recently.
The second batch will begin soon. The classes will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm daily.
Those who will complete the course can work as tourist guides, scholars or become religious preachers of Buddhism. There is no age limit.
The participants will get a certificate on the completion of the course. Director of Study Centre Dr Sanjay Moon said that students, teachers can join the course with a minimum fee. For details, one may contact Dr Moon.