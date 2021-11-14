Admissions process for pharmacy degree courses begins

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

Finally, the registration process for admissions to Bachelor of Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the academic year 2021-22 has begun.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted MHT-CET in September for the admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The result was declared on October 27. The admission process for Engineering and Agriculture courses began on November 2. The aspirants of Pharmacy undergraduate courses were waiting since then. Finally, the SCETC issued a notification on Friday evening.

Those who have passed HSC with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics or Biology by securing a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for reserved category) and MHT-CET 2021 or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with non-zero positive score are eligible to apply up to November November 21.

Candidates can do documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online or offline mode up to November 22. The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 24.

Candidates can raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login between November 25 and 27. The final merit lists will be released on November 28.

5.4 K seats M’wada

The State has 321 Pharmacy colleges with an intake of 25,370. Over 90 per cent of seats were filled during the academic year 2020-21.

There are four Government Colleges of Pharmacy in the state, namely at Aurangabad, Amravati, Karad and Ratnagiri. Government College of Pharmacy Aurangabad offers B Pharm and Pharm D courses. There are 65 private pharmacy colleges in Marathwada with 5,400 intakes. Only two colleges, one at Aurangabad and another at Osmanabad offer a six-year duration Pharm D course with an intake of 30 seats each.