Advanced Laparoscopic surgery workshop in MGM on Nov 26, 27

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

AMASICON - 2021, the 16th International Conference of Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India will be held in New Delhi between November 26 and 28. As a part of this, MGM Medical College MGM will perform advanced Laparoscopic Surgeries like Liver, Pancreas and Colo-rectal on November 26 and 27, which will be telecast online all over the world, informed MGM deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi in a press conference on Thursday.

Dr Suryawanshi said Dr C Palanivelu from Coimbatore founded the association in 2002 to train Indian surgeons in laparoscopic surgery. This advanced technique of doing surgery minimizes pain and scar and helps in the faster recovery of the patient.

It has also made very extensive efforts in spreading awareness about the benefits and advantages of Laparoscopic surgery to the common man and that’s why now India is one of the major hubs where all the advanced laparoscopic surgeries are performed not only in metros but in cities like Aurangabad and other rural parts of India.

The main strength of AMASICON is its live demonstration of complex laparoscopic surgeries by an expert to train the surgeons. In these two days, more than 20 advanced laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries will be performed in MGM and will be telecast all over the world. The surgeries will be performed by renowned surgeons Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, Dr Kalpesh Jani, Dr Roy Patankar, Dr Sameer Rege and Dr Ramesh Shrivastav, Dr Suryawanshi mentioned.

Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, president of Maharashtra Surgeons Association Dr Rajendra Shinde and others were present during the press meet.