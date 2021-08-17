Afghan students worried over political change in their country

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Afghanistan students studying in city education institutions are worried over the change in Government in their country and about their family members.

It may be noted that Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan.

Students studying in different parts of the State, including Aurangabad are worried about the change in power in their country. One of the students, Dost Mohammed Kakar, said that he was trying to contact his family members since yesterday and could speak to them today.

Dost Mohammed Kakar, who is pursuing M A In Economics in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), said that their parents business was affected because of changes.

“We are in fear for the past few days to watch crisis in our country. My family members have lost money investing with earlier Government projects. This will affect our financial condition in the coming days. Now, there is no possibility of returning to the country in the near future. My parents' application for visa to visit come to India is pending with the embassy office,” he said.

Dost Mohammed said that their parents remained in a locked house currently.

Mohammed Omed, another Afghani student who is a student of B Sc said that he was panicked due to a change in the Government.

“I never thought the political situation would change so fast. It seems that history will repeat itself that. There was Taliban Government 20 years ago. The US interfered and elected Government came to power. Today, Taliban seized the power. Again there will be foreign interference to replace the Government. In the event that whatever exists will be destroyed and the country's development will be hampered,” he added.