After Corona, danger of Chikunguniya grapples city

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

The first and the second Corona waves have receded but the possibility of the third wave is predicted now. In these circumstances, the residents had to face yet another danger of Chikunguniya. The patients with the symptoms of Chikunguniya are on a rise in the city. Most of them are suspects and some are suffering from Dengue. Patients are found in four houses in every 10 houses in the city.

The epidemic emerged at the beginning of August. The queues of patients are seen at the private dispensaries, health centres and hospitals. Most of them are having the symptoms of Chikunguniya and some are having symptoms of Dengue. The doctors are giving medicines to the patients but they are not asked for conducting tests to determine Chikunguniya. As a result, there is not a single Chikunguniya patient on the record of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department. Last month, 29 Dengue suspects were reported.

The symptoms of Chikunguniya is mouth sores, rashes on back and stomach and body ache. Some patients recover quickly but some take few weeks.

AMC health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the AMC has taken adequate measures to stop the epidemic. Fogging is done in each ward and the report of the work done is taken on the daily basis. The situation presently is under control, he said.