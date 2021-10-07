Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Agrawal community celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Agrasen Maharaj with enthusiasm. Every year a grand procession is taken out by the community members, but in response to the state government's appeal, the procession was canceled this year.

The Agrawal Sabha had appealed to the community to celebrate Agrasen Jayanti at home but with grand manner. Accordingly, the women had made a magnificent rangoli in front of their house. Also five lamps were lit around the rangoli. At 7 pm, all the members of the family came together and performed Pooja and Aarti of Agrasen Maharaj at home. The community had done attractive electric lighting on the house.

Celebrations were organised at Agrasen Chowk on Jalna road. The community members offered flowers at the Agrasen Stambh and celebrated with exuberance. An aarti was performed at Agrasen Vidyamandir and a flag was hoisted. Food was also donated at Matoshri old age home. In the evening, Agrawal Sabha and other office bearers of the community came together and celebrated the anniversary at Agrasen Bhavan in Cidco. The statue of Chhatrapati Agrasen Maharaj was garlanded, followed by aarti. Various competitions were organized throughout the week on the occasion of the anniversary.

It also received a good response. Agrawal Sabha president Satyanarayan Agrawal, secretary Rajesh Taksali, Agrawal women's committee chairperson Kavita Bansal, secretary Manisha Bharuka, Agrawal youth forum president Anoop Agrawal, secretary Mukesh Agrawal, Agrawal Bahu-Beti Mandal president Nikita Agrawal, secretary Sheetal Agrawal, Agrasen Bhavan trust board president Vinod Bagadiya, Secretary Anup Dhanuka, former president Ramesh Chandra Agrawal, Vishnu Agrawal, Manish Agrawal, Jagdish Agrawal, Omprakash Agrawal, Kunjubihari Agrawal, Deepak Agrawal, Pramod Agrawal, Rupchand Agrawal, Vijay Agrawal and community members were present.