Agrawal Yuva Manch new body installed; President Anup Agrawal, secretary Mukesh Agrawal take charge

Aurangabad, Sept 22: The installation ceremony of the Agrawal Yuva Manch’s new body for the period 2021-23 was held today.

President Anup Agrawal, secretary Mukesh Agrawal and team took charge.

Other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-president - Naval Agrawal; joint secretary - Sachin Agrawal and treasurer Aniket Agrawal.

President, Agrawal Sabha, Satyanarayan Agrawal, vice-president Jagdish Agrawal, secretary Rajesh Taksali, treasurer Subhash

Bharuka, past president Rameshchandra Agrawal and members of AYM were present. AYM past president Deepak Agrawal handed over the charge to the new elected body.