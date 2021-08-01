AI reviews flight schedule

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Air India has curtailed its daily Mumbai and Delhi air services to five days a week now. The new schedule has been declared for the period from August 1 to August 31.

Accordingly, the flight number AI 442 will be operated on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The flight will start from Mumbai at 3.40 pm and will reach Aurangabad at 4.45 pm and will proceed for Delhi at 5.20 pm.

Similarly, flight No. AI 441 will be operated on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight will start from Delhi at 5.50 pm, will reach Aurangabad at around 7.30 pm and will proceed for Mumbai at 8.20 pm.