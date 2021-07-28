AIMIM members agitate against Sports University shifting

Aurangabad, July 28:

Members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) demonstrated in front of district collectorate on Wednesday to protest the decision of the State Government about shifting International Sports University to Pune.

The university was to be established at Karodi in the district.

They also raised slogans against the Government.

AIMIM city unit president Sharekh Nakshabandi, Sameer Sajid alleged that the shifting of the university to Pune from the city is injustice with sportspersons of Marathwada.

The agitators also threatened to move the court if the decision of shifting is not withdrawn immediately. There was a police bandobast from City Chowk Police Station.

City Chowk Police Station police inspector Sambhaji Pawar said that the agitation was staged without permission, so a case would be registered against them.