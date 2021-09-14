AIMIM to welcome CM for overall development of M'wada on Sept 17!

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel today underlined that he along with the well-wishers of Marathwada will be according a traditional welcome to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray by showering flowers and blowing trumpets from Chikalthana Airport to Subhedari Guest House on Marathwada Muktisangram Din (September 17). He is resorting to Gandhigiri (to avoid legal hassles) and register protest and attract the attention of the CM towards the overall development of the region (in real).

While addressing the press conference at Subhedari Guest House, today afternoon, the MP said," I will be attending the flag hoisting programme organised to commemorate the sacrifice of freedom fighters in liberating Marathwada. Meanwhile, the police administration has circulated a notice stating that there is no permission for any kind of demonstration on this day. In a democratic set-up, however, there is no prohibition in welcoming our chief minister. Hence, we have decided to welcome him differently. We will also be displaying placards to attract his attention towards the works claimed to have been done in the city."

AIMIM city president Shareque Naqshbandi and district president Sameer Abdul Sajed were also present on the occasion.

Boxxxxxxxx

CM is welcomed for?

In a satirical way, the MP underlined that we are welcoming the CM for giving many things to Aurangabad like 14 competent mayors in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, resolving solid waste management menace, providing clean and adequate quantity of drinking water to all, good health facilities, giving push to development of the city through development plans, starting Shiv Bhojan at every square, developing good roads, constructing adequate quantity of lavatories, deploying Shiv Sainiks to serve people during Covid-19 pandemic, deploying former MP for noteworthy works, striving for the expansion of air connectivity and services, elevating standards of educational societies, taking safety measures by providing adequate streetlights on each roads, taking strenuous efforts for expansion of rail connectivity, providing employment to the youths, announcing package for tourism development, conducting frequent meetings for Santpeeth and Warkari Bhavan, solving farmers problems relating to drought and downpour in Marathwada, filling up the irrigation backlog, providing sports university for the sportspersons, works for overall development of industries etc. Hence, to express a vote of thanks for doing so much for us, we have decided to accord traditional welcome to him, he said.