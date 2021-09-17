AIMIM welcomes CM in satirical way

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

AIMIM in a satirical way welcomed the chief minister to attract his attention towards the development claimed by Shiv Sena. The party activists flashed the placards mentioning the developments claimed by the party and also showered flowers at different spots between Chikalthana Airport and Siddharth Garden. AIMIM claimed that the tradition that the CM comes to Aurangabad on Marathwada Muktisangram Din (on September 17), hoist the flag, make some announcements and proceed further, is being practiced for a long time. The politicians had given nothing beyond the announcements to the region, so far. Hence the demonstration was staged in the city.

The overall development of Marathwada remains a dream. As a result, the backlog is increasing gradually. Instead of staging a demonstration in front of the chief minister, the MP Imtiaz Jaleel has two days ago announced of welcoming him in a satirical way, on his arrival in the city on Friday. Hence the AIMIM activists were seen standing with placards in their hands at Airport, Adalat Road, Mahaveer Chowk and Siddharth Garden. They also showered flower petals on the CM's

vehicle. The police arrested the activists and took them to Cidco police station and released them after sometime.

The district president Sameer Abdul Sajed, city president Shareque Naqshabandi, former district president Shaikh Ahmed, former corporators Zameer Quadri, Naser Siddiqui, Gangadhar Dhage, Shaikh Azeem, Feroz Khan along with Rafat Yar Khan, Rafiq Cheetah and many others activists were present on the occasion.

Inadequate funds to Marathwada

While speaking to media persons, the MP Imtiaz Jaleel said," Marathwada contributes a revenue of Rs 6,000 crore in the state's exchequer, every year. In comparison to it, the region has got Rs 633 crore for the development. It is a meagre amount. The sports university from Aurangabad has been taken to Pune. The roads are yet to become potholes-free. There is no supply of pure drinking water in taps. The state government does not speak on removing the backlog of development. Hence, we have resorted to coming on the road." I had an interaction with the CM in the programme held at Zilla Parishad. He told me to come to Mumbai assured of discussing and resolving the issue of the sports university, said the MP.