Air India’s Delhi, Mumbai flights to fly daily from Oct 2

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

After Indigo’s announcement to regularize the Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai flight on daily basis, Air India has announced to regularize the Delhi and Mumbai flights daily from October 2, informed the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation Sunit Kothari.

Presently, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad flights are operated through Indigo and Air India from the city. On Friday, Indigo announced to regularize Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai daily from October 5. Today, Air India announced to regularize daily flights to Delhi and Mumbai from October 2.