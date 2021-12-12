Airlines sees increased number of passengers

Passengers prefer to fly to Delhi in the morning and reach Aurangabad in the evening

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The Delhi-Aurangabad-Delhi flight from Aurangabad, which started in the morning from December 1, is getting a huge response from passengers. This flight carries 160 to 170 passengers daily to Delhi. This airline makes it possible to travel to and fro from Delhi in one day.

The corona outbreak affected the airline business, however, as the number of passengers increased, the airlines are now seeing an increased number of passengers. Currently Air India and IndiGo operate flights from the Chikalthana international airport. Six planes arrive and depart on a daily basis. The city is connected by air to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The airline was grounded for a few days due to the outbreak of corona.

However, flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad resumed in phases. For the past few days, there have been only evening flights to these three cities. But the flight to Delhi started in the morning 12 days ago. Officials said that the 180-seat airline is full with passengers every day. The three flights are also crowded in the evening. Passengers are flying to various destinations from the connecting flights from Mumbai, Delhi to Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Srinagar and other cities.

Every day 1200 passengers

The Chikalthana airport sees around 1200 passengers arriving and departing daily from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad every day.