Airport expansion affected demand relief

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The possible airport expansion affected people narrated their woes and various demands to the union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve and minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at New Delhi recently.

The BJP Kisan Morcha district president Madan Navpute took the initiative in this regard. The delegation that met the minister included Phulambri council president Suhas Shirsath, Adv Pravin Ghuge, Bhaskar Aher, Atul Ghadamode, Baliram Kadam, Sunil Nade, Sanjay Khambayate, Gajanan Nagare and others were present.

A memorandum of demands was given to the ministers. They assured the delegation that a decision would be taken after meeting with the concerned authorities.The demands included that the beneficiaries should get the rates of around Rs 4,000 per square foot compensation, the land in the Southside should be acquired, the affected people should get the facilities of the project affected beneficiaries and others.