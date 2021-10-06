Ajanta, Ellora to re-open on weekends!

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

If the sources are to be believed, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) chairman and collector

may release orders allowing the monuments in the district including the world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves - to re-open on weekends, with all Covid protocols, soon.

Meanwhile, the worshipping and religious places in Maharashtra are re-opening for the devotees from October 7. This has raised the hopes of tourism stakeholders and associates as the season has begun in the district. They are expecting arrivals of domestic tourists in large numbers during the Diwali vacation.

Earlier, the district collector had allowed partial re-opening of the monuments in the district from June 17. Hence, all the monuments are opened from sunrise to 4 pm (not sunset) from Monday to Friday and closed on weekends and as per the Level III orders of the DMA. Presently, there is unrest amongst the tourism stakeholders as the industry has been badly affected monetarily and many of them had lost their jobs.

ASI is with DMA

The tourist season has commenced. Hence, the state government, considering the season may order the DMA to take the decision of re-opening of monuments (with all safety measures) reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the district.

According to reliable sources, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was contacted to know its take on the issue. The officials clarified that the ASI is ready to re-open all the monuments in its custodianship as per the orders of the DMA. Hence, if all goes well, the monuments may re-open from this weekend with conditions of adhering to all SOPs. It will also enable tourists to visit the monuments without any restriction of days and time. The order will definitely help the tourism industry, which is gasping for a new lease of life, it is hoped.