Ajay Deshmukh gets Ph D in Commerce
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 30, 2021 08:10 PM2021-10-30T20:10:08+5:302021-10-30T20:10:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 30: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Ajay Deshmukh in Commerce. He submitted ...
Aurangabad, Oct 30:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Ajay Deshmukh in Commerce.
He submitted his thesis titled ‘Emotional Intelligence and Leadership in Higher Education Institutes: A Study of Higher Education Institutes in Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Ishwar Chhanwal. He is an Associate Professor at Shri Muktanand College.Open in app