Ajay Deshmukh gets Ph D in Commerce

Aurangabad, Oct 30: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Ajay Deshmukh in Commerce. He submitted ...

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Ajay Deshmukh in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Emotional Intelligence and Leadership in Higher Education Institutes: A Study of Higher Education Institutes in Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Ishwar Chhanwal. He is an Associate Professor at Shri Muktanand College.

