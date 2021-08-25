Alert citizens demand reservation for Muslims

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Referring to the recommendations made by various commissions in past, the Congress' (Minority Department) has urged the state government to grant reservations for the upliftment of Muslims in social, educational, political sectors, apart from jobs, to remove the backwardness of the community.

The memorandum to the chief minister was submitted through the divisional commissioner. The delegation mentioned the constitution of the Gopalsingh Commission, Sachar Committee and Rangnath Mishra Commission by the Central Government and Mehmood-ur-Rahman Committee and Tata Institute of Social Sciences by the State Government. They have recommended removing the social backwardness of the Muslim community.

The state government should grant reservation in government jobs and education under Section 15 (4), 16 (1), 16 (2) and 16 (4) of the Constitution and provide equal opportunities to the backwards. The delegation comprising Mohsin Ahmed, Mirza Saleem Baig, Mohd. Waseem and others were present on the occasion.