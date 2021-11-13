Alert cyber police foil hacker’s attempt

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

A cyber hacker hacked the customer account of Sunil Baburao Chavan (Mukundwadi) and purchased articles worth Rs 3,24,734 through his account. However, the alertness of the cyber police helped him get his money back.

When Chavan received the message on his phone that the amount has been debited from his account, he immediately informed the rural cyber police. The police then contacted the concerned nodal officer and cancelled the order place from the account. Hence, Chavan got his money back.

Chavan works in a company in Shendra MIDC area. He has created an user account for purchasing articles from shopping website for which he had given his email id and mobile phone number.

On Friday, he received a message that eight costly mobile phones and other articles worth Rs 3,24,734 have been purchased through his account and money were debited. He immediately informed the rural cyber police about the transaction. The police after taking detailed information contacted the nodal officer of the shopping website and cancelled the orders. Hence, the money were returned to Chavan’s account, informed rural cyber police station PI Ravindra Nikalje.

The police action was executed under the guidance of additional superintendent Dr Pawan Bansode by PI Nikalje, PSI Pravin Patil, Ravindra Lokhande, Kailas Kamthe, Sandeep Varpe, Nitin Jadhav, Datta Tarte, Yogesh Moim, Ganesh Ghorpade, Savita Jaybhaye and others.