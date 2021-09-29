Alert guards refrain girl from committing suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The alert security guards at the Harsul Lake area refrained a 17-year-old girl from committing suicide in the Harsul lake on Wednesday afternoon. The guards informed the Damini squad, and the police personnel later counseled the girl and her mother.

The girl belonged to a low-income family. Her parents work as labourers and striving hard to educate their daughter and son. The family faced a financial crisis, and they could not admit the son in eleventh class. Under these circumstances, the parents found a mobile phone with their daughter, and hence they asked her where she got it. Her mother told her that they will stop her education and get her married. The girl was frightened and went straight away to the Harsul lake to end her life.

The guards in this area, Rajesh Gavale and Kailas Wani, noticed a girl going towards the wall of the Harsul lake. They stopped her and inquired about her. During the conversation, they came to know that she was going to commit suicide. They immediately informed Damini squad.

PSI Suvarna Umap, Nirmala Nimbhore, Sangeeta Dandge and Suman Pawar immediately rushed to the spot and took the girl in their custody. The girl told the police about the incident that occurred in her house. The police then called her mother and counseled both of them. PSI Nimbhore also came to know that the admission of her son was hampered due to a lack of money. Hence, she contacted the concerned college and requested admission. The admission process will be conducted on Thursday. The mother also assured the police that the education of the girl will not be stopped. The mother and the daughter duo then thanked the police and the guards.