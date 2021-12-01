Alert sounded in Marathwada on the backdrop of Omicron

Division commissioner orders to check ventilator, oxygen, beds and medicine stock

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

There was a shortage of oxygen and beds due to the increase in the number of patients in the second wave. There was also a shortage of remdesivir injections. On this backdrop, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar has instructed the district collectors and ZP chief executive officers to be alert on the backdrop of Omicron.

Effects of the second wave of coronavirus began to be felt in the second week of March 2021. There was also a huge shortage of medical facilities and remdesivir injections in four districts of the division. Every day, patients used to come to the collector office with doctors prescriptions for the injection. The number of patients increased by five fold in Marathwada in 15 days in April. Hence, Kendrekar has ordered a date wise review of the number of patients and the measures that were taken on that day, availability of medicines, ventilators and oxygen requirements.

As on March 1, 2021, 687 patients from urban and rural areas of 8 districts of the division were infected with corona. On March 16, that number had risen to 2,600. There were 1,442 patients in urban areas and 1,158 in rural areas. In addition, the number of home and institutional quarantined citizens had also increased. There were 536 containment zones. On March 1, the recovery rate was 93.62 per cent. On March 16, it was 89.81 per cent. Although the recovery rate was low, the only downside was the low mortality rate.

Analysis of the second wave

In the second wave, Aurangabad district was at the forefront in increasing the number of patients. Aurangabad was followed by Jalna, Nanded, Beed and Latur districts. Hingoli and Osmanabad had the lowest number of patients. The commissioner has instructed to analyze the number of patients in the two months from March to April and in April and May according to the date.