All unions of BoM on strike on Oct 21 and 22

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

All the unions of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) had gone on a one-day strike on September 27 on the issue of recruitment of manpower but the management did not take any initiative to resolve the issue through negotiations. Hence all unions will again go on a strike on October 21 and 22.

Earlier, as a part of this agitation, a dharna program was organized by these organizations at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday, in which selected representatives of all organizations from across the country will participate. On the same day, a delegation of representatives of these organizations will meet the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and will request them to intervene in the issues of Mahabank employees. A similar protest is being organized by the unions in the third week of October at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, before the strike, when representatives of the unions are meeting the secretary to the banking department and union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad to request the government to approve the demands.