Alphonso mango deal that went sour, case registered against DSO for beating up woman

Aurangabad, Sept 23: A case of beating up a woman, who came from Ratnagiri to claim Rs 2.58 lakh pertaining to a mango transaction, has been registered against district sports officer Kavita Navande at the Jawaharnagar police station.

Meanwhile, cases have also been registered against two women from Ratnagiri, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Navande, the police said.

According to the details, Supriya Pawar (27, Kuwarbab, Ratnagiri) in her complaint mentioned that Navande was a sports officer at Ratnagiri in 2008. The complainant was studying in the class 12th then and both knew each other. On March 2020, Navande, who is now posted in Aurangabad, called up Pawar and told her that she wanted to do the business of Alphonso mangoes and sought Pawar’s help to secure mangoes. Accordingly, Pawar sent 300 mango boxes to Navande. She paid some amount in this transaction but the remaining amount of Rs 2.58 lakh was not paid.

She requested the DSO to pay the amount but the latter ignored it. On Monday, Pawar came to Aurangabad with her sister and went to Navande’s office at around 5.30 pm. She demanded her money, but Navande told her that she did not know her. The DSO also slapped and abused me, Pawar mentioned in her complaint.