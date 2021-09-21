Alternative way found to sell land in green zone

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Some people have found a way out to sell their land in the city's green zones.

It may be noted that the State Government put restrictions on the sale of properties of NA-45, 47-B under various provisions under Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidations of Holdings Act three months ago.

The small size land in the rural and green zone cannot be sold now. The norms are not applicable within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Residential properties in the yellow zone (NA 44). Some people have found a solution to sell their land against the ban.

They make 10 to 12 partners in one acre of land and sell as per 7/12. This may give rise to property construction illegally.

How Revenue, Registration and Controller of Stamps departments will find out such cases is a big question.

All deals of old and new properties in adjoining colonies of the city, which do not have NA, have come to a standstill.

The deal of constructed houses and plots in societies were halted. Banks have sanctioned loan to some properties, but the purchaser's efforts proved futile due to the ban on registration.

One or two guntas from an acre of land cannot be sold, nor its registry is allowed. The Government office allows registry only if the land has an approved layout.

District Stamps Duty Officer Deepak Sonawne said that action would be taken if norms of plot fragmentation were flouted. He appealed to people to purchase level properties only.