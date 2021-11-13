Amatuer snake-catcher nabs Cobra

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

An amateur snake-catcher nabbed a Cobra by watching only the videos on social media. He was fortunate enough that he was not bitten by the snake and hence, an untoward incident was averted.

He took the Cobra in a tin box to the forest department office. As the snake was Cobra and deadly poisonous, range forest officer A D Tagad called the wildlife expert Shrikant Wahule to examine the snake.

Later, Tagad conducted the panchnama and the snake was released in its natural habitat in the evening. The man who caught the snake was an amateur and was fortunate that the snake did not bite him.

Catching snake is expertise and needs a lot of experience. Residents should not risk their lives by unwanted daring to catch the snake. If a snake or any wild animal is spotted, the residents should immediately inform the forest department on toll-free number 1926 or call an experienced snake catcher, appealed Wahule.