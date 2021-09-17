Ambassador of Goodwill award recognises Dr Malu’s work: Darda, Highest Lions honour presented to past international director

Aurangabad, Sept 17: The Ambassador of Goodwill award, the highest honour presented by the Lions International, is the recognition of 35 years of committed social service by Ln Dr Nawal Malu, said Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Ln Rajendra Darda.

International Lions president Dr Jung Yul Choi announced the Ambassador of Goodwill Award for the year 2020-2021 to Dr Malu recently. Lions International Foundation Trustee Ln Aruna Oswal presented the award to Dr Malu in a glittering ceremony organised by the Lions District 3234 H2 here on Thursday night.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Ln Darda said, “Dr Nawal Malu, who is one of the top five allergy experts in the country, is doing social work through Lions movement for the last five years. By the dint of hard work and consistency, he rose to become the international director of Lions. It is a matter of great pride that when he was the chairman of the World Membership Committee, India became the number one country in the world in the membership.”

District Governor Ln Dilip Modi presided. Lions family office-bearers and members Jayesh Thakkar, CA Vivek Abhyankar, Purushottam Jaipuriya, Sunil Desarda, Sandeep Malu, Rajesh Raut, Mahavir Patni, Vijay Bagadiya, Tansukh Zambad and Arvind Machhar graced the occasion. Dr Malu’s mother Jasodadevi and two brothers were specially present.

Ln Modi said the programme will give new energy to every Lion member making them take a pledge for social service. Amid the charged atmosphere, Ln Aruna Oswal presented medal to Dr Malu and Rajendra Darda presented the citation.

Lions an extended family: Dr Malu

Emotional Dr Nawal Malu narrated his journey in the Lions movement and said that Lions has become his extended family. Dedicating the award to all activists in the arena of social service, he said it will inspire him to work with greater efficiency in future.

Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana sponsored the programme while B S Rajpal, N K Gupta and Dr Manohar Agrawal were the organisers. Rajesh Bharuka, Ashish Agrawal, Dr Manohar Agrawal and Atul Ladda were presented the certificates awarded to them by the Lions International President. Cabinet Secretary Dr Vijay Bharatiya was honoured with Leadership Medal for the work done last year. Ln Vijay Goyal gave the PMJF donation and Ln Prakash Gothi gave MJF donation. Vishal Ladniya conducted the proceedings. Dr Vijay Bharatiya proposed a vote of thanks. Rajesh Bharuka, Ashish Agrawal, Rajesh Shukla, Sanjiv Gupta, Sanjay Kasaliwal, Radha Tornekar and Jaideep Ghuge made efforts for the success of the programme.

Ln Dr Malu is my inspiration: Ln Aruna Oswal

I have learnt many things from Dr Malu who sets his goal, takes concrete steps for fulfilling it and works with commitment. He always remains active for growth of the Lions movement, said Ln Aruna Oswal.