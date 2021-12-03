AMC alerts on preparation of rough draft

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The State Election Commission (SEC) has taken serious cognizance after the rough draft of 'prabhags' prepared by Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) got viral on social media, before its submission. Hence the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) got alerted. Under the guidance of the administrator, the team of town planners are maintaining strict confidentiality on the whole process. The AMC will be submitting its rough draft of prabhags by December 5!

There will be an addition of 11 new wards as the state cabinet had fixed parameters including a recommendation to consider natural growth in the city's population as the latest census has not been done. Hence the AMC jurisdiction will comprise of 126 wards (as presently there are 115 wards). Meanwhile, the task of delimiting the boundaries of the old 115 wards so as to constitute 126 wards and then convert them into prabhags is underway on a war-footing basis. As reported earlier, the SEC has ordered the AMC to prepare rough draft, but after couple of extensions, the AMC will finally be going to submit the draft by Sunday (on December 5)," said the sources.