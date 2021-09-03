AMC appoints 52 agencies under Gunthewari Scheme

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

To regularise maximum illegal properties under Gunthewari Scheme, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appointed a panel of 52 agencies (comprising architects, engineers and supervisors), which will be helping (on demand) the property-holder in preparing the maps, compile the necessary documents and submitting the file to legalise his/her property. The last date to regularise the properties under the scheme is September 30.

Earlier, the state government has extended the limit of regularising properties from December 2000 to December 2020. Hence, for implementation of the scheme, the AMC established Gunthewari Cell in each zone office. The cell comprises one ward engineer and one clerk. The citizens have to submit their proposals (files) through the zone office to the Gunthewari Section at the AMC headquarter. The regularisation charges will be collected as per ready reckoner. However, the AMC has offered a 50 per cent concession to ease the burden. The proposals should be submitted in a proper and adequate way so that the civic administration concerned would clear it on priority.

The agency will get a 10 per cent honorarium of the total charges paid by the property-holder to regularise a plot of size 1500 square feet or less than it. The honorarium will reduce to 7 pc if the size of the plot is more than 1500 square feet. Meanwhile, the AMC is expecting each agency to submit at least 100 files and then the honorarium will be released to them, it is learnt.