AMC appoints PMC for development of Garware Sports Complex

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appointed a project management consultant (PMC) for the development of the Garware Sports Complex. The AMC has plans to construct a swimming pool, tennis court, walking track and football ground at the complex by spending Rs 30-40 crore. Accordingly, Ajay Thakur and Associates has been given the responsibility of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the above works.

Four years ago, the AMC developed a cricket ground at Garware Complex. The work of the swimming pool is lying in limbo for the past 12 years. The construction of the table tennis court is also pending. Meanwhile, the place is visited by a large number of morning walkers. Hence the demand for a walking track is also pending.

The AMC deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said," The civic administration through the e-tendering process has shortlisted the PMC to prepare DPR of swimming pool, table tennis court, walking track and football ground near the Cricket Stadium on the complex. The demand for funds will be made to the state government. The administration is also exploring the possibility of attracting funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from the companies."

Demand for funds from Central Government

The AMC has also planned to construct a commercial complex by demolishing the existing cultural centre - Nehru Bhavan. A sum of Rs 32 crore is required for the purpose. Hence, the AMC has decided to apply for funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore under the union Government's Tagore Cultural Complex, a scheme named after Rabindranath Tagore, soon. The AMC will soon be approaching the union minister of state (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad so as to pursue the proposal to attract maximum funds for the commercial complex.