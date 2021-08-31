AMC-ASCDCL to establish skill development centres in city

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today mentioned of starting Lighthouse (Skill Development Centres) in all nine zones of the city. The project will be a joint venture of AMC and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL).

The AMC and ASCDCL officials held a meeting with an NGO Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) in this regard at the civic headquarters today. Earlier, an MoU was signed in presence of the guardian minister Subhash Desai on February 15, 2021. The project aims at imparting skill development training (free of cost) to socially and economically backward students. The students completing the course will also be getting jobs in the local industries through a placement cell.

The LCF has started six courses since March 16, 2021, and 12 students had also got suitable jobs in the local industries. Besides, 200 students had registered their names for the courses. The offline training of these courses has been started. The project is funded by Sterlite Technologies.

The AMC's deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, chief accounts officer Sanjay Pawar, additional chief executive officer of ASCDCL Arun Shinde, LCF's Ruchi Mathur, Atul Mane, Sameer Shaikh, ASCDCL's Sneha Nair and Sneha Bakshi were also present in the meeting.