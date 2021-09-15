AMC book's one for issuing bogus birth certificates

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has lodged a complaint against personnel for issuing four bogus birth certificates, five years ago. The AMC assistant commissioner Sampat Jarare complained against Hamza Khan Kaiser Khan (resident of Ramnastpura, Shahgunj) for cheating the government through forging documents.

Jarare stated that the AMC received a letter inquiring whether the civic body has issued birth certificates of Arisha Feroz Khan, Maaz Feroz Khan, Hannan Afroz Khan and Mariyam Afsar Khan. The inquiry reveals that AMC's Birth and Death Section does not have a computer record of these four kids. Besides, the address of the hospital where these babies were reported to have been born and the residence of applicants do not fall in the jurisdiction of Ward Office Number 9 (as mentioned in certificates). The inquiry also revealed that all the birth of all four kids were shown in one particular hospital. Hence the documents turned out to be fake and it has also come to notice that the AMC's stamps, seals and signatures were duplicated and forged. The illegal work has been committed by Hamza Khan from May 27 to 30, 2016. PSI Prashant Munde is investigating the case.