AMC celebrates 39th annivarsary in low-key manner

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The prevailing danger due to Omicron has forced the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to celebrate its 39th anniversary day in a low-key manner. The cleanliness drive was undertaken to celebrate the anniversary day. The tributes were also paid to the great leaders, apart from the health check-up camp of AMC employees, at the AMC headquarter.

It may be noted that December 8, is observed as the AMC Establishment Day. Today morning, the AMC administrator A K Pandey paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in AMC's Phase III building. Later on, the additional commissioners B B Nemane and Ravindra Nikam supervised their teams to pay obeisance and floral tribute to the statues of the city's great leaders and reformists in different parts of the city. The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, chief auditor D K Hiwale, executive engineer B D Phad, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, ward engineer Katkar, and ward officer Sanjay Suradkar were present on the occasion.

The Plog Run organised as a part of Cleanliness Drive by solid waste management (SWM) cell head Saurabh Joshi was participated by the AMC administrator Pandey and other officials. The garbage weighing up to 3 tonnes has been lifted during the whole day.

At the AMC headquarter, a health check-up camp was organised under the guidance of the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha. The health of 255 officers and personnel including 49 women staff were checked at the camp. The health officials including the head of malaria section Dr Archana Rane, Dr Manisha Bondwe, Dr Anjali Pathrikar, Dr Sangeeta Patil, Dr Megha Jogdand, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, Dr Ujwala Bhamre, district civil hospital's Dr Sanjay Warhade, Ciigma Hospital's Dr Pravin Wagh, Dr Nitin Chitte, Dr Payal Chobe, Dr Prakash Waymode, Dr Ravindra Deshpande and Dr Ankita Mhaske took hard efforts to make the camp successful.