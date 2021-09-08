AMC claims of redressing public grievances relating downpour on priority

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The city has witnessed cloudburst like rainfall on Tuesday evening. Accordingly, there were complaints like the deposition of sewage or rainwater in the houses, shops or underground buildings in different parts of the city. Besides, the falling of trees on the roads and bridges disrupted the vehicular traffic, apart from obstruction inflow of sewage waste in nullahs.

As the day broke, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials swung into action and performed small and big tasks during the whole day since early morning on Wednesday. It claimed doing the relief works on priority.

The JCB was pressed to remove silt on the road in Buddi Lane. The deposition of rainwater in the AMC's Kabadipura Health Centre was cleared. Meanwhile, the residents staying in localities situated on the banks of Kham River like Garam Pani and Kotwalpura had been alerted about the danger. The spread of garbage mixed with heaps of mud was removed from the Chunabhatti bridge. The accumulation of garbage at Tilak Path and on the bridge of Dhohi Ghat in Fazilpura was also removed. The garbage and dead animals from one lane in Barudgar Nullah were also removed with JCB.

The garbage lying on the Aushadhi Bhavan road was also lifted. Two JCBs have been kept as standby to maintain a smooth flow of nullah passing through Kiradpura and Aurangabad Times Colony.

The jetting machine was pressed to remove choke up in chamber as drainage water had entered into the houses of Jitendra Patil and Shashikant Patil of Swami Vivekanandnagar in N-12 Cidco. The rainwater was also lifted from the undergrounds of two houses in Sudarshannagar. JCB was also used to clear water and waste deposition from the houses at Phulenagar in Harsul locality. The rainwater also entered in police colony at Chetnanagar. The rainwater was also removed from the areas like Green Valley, Geetanagar.

The JCB was pressed to remove the debris after a wall near Parvati Kanya Vidyalaya in Shivneri Colony got collapsed. The rainwater was also removed from three houses situated near the road extended from Ambedkarnagar, Misarwadi's Sikander Colony, Roshannagar, Shrikrishnanagar, Subhedar Ramjinagar, Heenanagar, Rajiv Gandhi ground at Gulmohar Colony, Mulla Galli at Chikalthana, Rajnagar and Mukundnagar were also removed. The plaints about debris and tree branches lying on the bridge opposite to the weekly bazaar and near Savta Mangal Karyalaya in Chaudhary Colony were also settled.

The compound wall of a crematorium in Itkheda got damaged and fell in the nullah, another in an open space of Kulkarni's in Satara locality. Large quantity of thermocol, trees and debris were removed from the pipes (of a bridge close to Shalakha Apartment in Shreyanagar). The drains in Suyog Colony, Panat Hospital vicinity, Gautamnagar, Rokadiya Hanuman colony, Snehnagar, Sankalp Apartment and Vishnunagar were also cleaned up on priority.