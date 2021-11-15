AMC collects Rs 3.82L in four days

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has re-opened the Siddharth Garden and the Zoo from Friday (November 12). Accordingly, the garden and the zoo are witnessing a large number of footfalls in the last four days.

The AMC garnered revenue of Rs 3.82 lakh as entry tickets in the past four days. It includes a notable revenue collection of Rs 1.59 lakh on Sunday.

It may be noted that the ease in the pandemic situation has prompted the government to allow the re-opening of monuments a few months ago. Accordingly, reviewing the situation, the AMC administrator A K Pandey also granted relaxation in the city and recently decided to re-open the garden and the zoo. It may be noted that these places are the main attraction amongst the tourists while in the city.

The revenue collection in the last four days includes Rs 59,000 on Friday; Rs 92,000 on Saturday; Rs 1.59 lakh on Sunday and Rs 71,000 on Monday.