AMC contractor booked for arguing with CAO - City Chowk police station registers offence late evening

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has lodged a complaint against a contractor Syed Shahrukh Syed Mujahed for arguing with the chief accounts officer (CAO) Sanjay Pawar, in connection with his dues, today afternoon. The contractor is also accused of beating an employee in the accounts section. Hence, the civic administration lodged a complaint against him late in the evening.

It may be noted that all the wards in the city witnessed development works valuing crores of rupees which were proposed by members from ruling parties as well as the opposition parties during 2015 and 2020. After the end of the civic body's current term, an administrator was appointed in April 2020. However, the AMC has to clear dues of Rs 260 crore to the contractors. Due to the paucity of funds, the AMC could not undertake any single big project in the last two years. However, the administrator A K Pandey took initiative and succeeded in releasing Rs 150 crore to the contractors, while the remaining bills were assured of clearing soon (subject to the financial condition) by Pandey.

It so happened that the accused arrived in the accounts section at 1 pm, kicked one employee while he was busy working and then picked arguments with CAO and insisted to pay the dues of his works done in 2018. The arguments reached a height of intolerance. Meanwhile, the accounts official Sanjay Meher lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station today late in the evening. The contractor was accused of creating an obstruction in performing government work. It is learnt that the same contractor was booked for smashing a glass pane in the accounts section in 2017.