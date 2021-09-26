AMC demands funds for 9 hospitals

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) need Rs 22 crores for the Meltron Hospital and additional funds to establish nine new hospitals in the city. AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha demanded the funds to the health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday. As per the directives of the AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, Dr Mandlecha demanded the funds. From the funds Meltrol Hospital will be upgrade. Similarly, Dialysis unit, Sonagraphy centre, opthalmic centre, 24 hours maternity facilities will be provided for the newly planned nine hospitals. The funds for Covid tests and vaccination have been demanded from the state disaster response funds (SDRF), Dr Mandlecha informed.

Out of the 40 AMC health centres, the Mahalab facilities are available only in the 14. A demand has also made to provide Mahalab facility in the remaining health centres, Dr Mandlecha said.