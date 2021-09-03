AMC demands Rs 782 cr aid for completing five big projects

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has informed that the administration has demanded a fund of Rs 782 crore to the state government to complete the five important projects - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Freedom Fighter Veer Savarkar Research Centre, Garware Stadium, Satara-Deolai and providing drainage facility in Gunthewari Areas.

The AMC has made the presentation of various development works, to be proposed works etc in a meeting held at the district collectorate. The guardian minister Subhash Desai (today) graced the meeting organised in connection with the Amrut Mahotsav of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din (on September 17, 2021). Pandey confided that 21 various types of development works were launched in the city and they are expected to be completed in the next eight to 10 months. The majority of the works are 90 per cent completed.

The demand of Rs 782 crore fund includes Rs 25 crore for CSM Museum, Rs 25 crore for Savarkar Research Centre, Rs 50 crore for the development of grounds for hockey and basketball at Garware Stadium, Rs 32 crore for providing drainage facility in Satara -Deolai localities and Rs 150 crore for providing drainage facilities in Gunthewari Areas.

The additional commissioner B B Nemane, R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, head of solid waste management (SWM) cell Nandkishore Bhombe, in charge assistant director (town planning) Jayant Kharwadkar, executive engineer (electrical) A B Deshmukh, chief accounts officer Sanjay Pawar, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and garden superintendent Vijay Patil were present in the meeting.