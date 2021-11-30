AMC demolishes 5 kiosks near Buddhilane

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

The Anti-Encroachment Squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demolished five kiosks at Nai Basti on Tuesday.

The iron kiosks which were installed during Covid lockdown due to political support were a stone’s throw away from the AMC office.

Encroachments were sprung up in different parts of the city in lockdown. The Anti-Encroachment Squad has the responsibility to remove the encroachments. But, the action is not taken against illegal structures citing a reason of staff shortage.

Some persons installed kiosks along with a road leading to Buddhilane. The kiosks were proving a hurdle for the traffic. The residents of the areas made a written complaint with the administrator of AMC Astik Kumar Pandey after many persons were injured in the accidents at this place.

The shop owners said that there is no question of encroachment as the land belongs to Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs. But, the residents were firmed on taking action against them. The civic body removed encroachments due to pressure from the residents.

Deputy commissioner Ravindra Nikam said that the owners should show documents of land, no-objection certificate of Wakf Board and Traffic police to claim the land possession. The squad also halted a work of mobile tower being installed at Misbah Colony in Padegaon illegally for the past few days. A notice was also issued to the property owner.