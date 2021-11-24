AMC demolishes staff quarters to start second petrol pump

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today demolished its eight staff quarters situated at Kanchanwadi to establish its second petrol pump in the city. The AMC's first fuel pump has been started on its land near the old Central Octroi Checkpost, a few months ago.

It so happened that the first pump received a good response from the customers. Reviewing response, the AMC administrator ordered the officers concerned to start the establishment of four more fuel pumps soon. However, six months passed to his orders, but there was no progress in it. The first petrol pump is selling 5,000 litres of petrol and 1,000 to 1,500 litres of diesel daily.

It may be noted that many years ago, the civic body had built staff quarters on its land at Kanchwandi (on Paithan Road). However, they were lying unoccupied. Hence the anti-encroachment squad on Wednesday demolished eight quarters, out of a total of nine, today. Meanwhile, one quarter is allotted to the ward office. Today's action was taken under the guidance of designated officer R S Rachatwar.

Illegal possession on 50,000 square feet

It so happened that one person's (name Salve) private plot was acquired for the construction of Railway Station Flyover. The AMC on humanity grounds gave him a plot admeasuring 10x15 feet at Kanchanwadi (near the quarters). Surprisingly, Salve illegally took possession of 50,000 square feet of land. The AMC officials today gave him an ultimatum to vacate the possession by tomorrow (Thursday). Later on, the land will be handed over to the AMC's mechanical section for the establishment of the fuel pump.