AMC detects 3 COVID patients in city

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health officials conducted 1528 antigens and 597 RT-PCR tests (total of 2,125 tests) at its COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and different places in the city and traced three Covid-19 patients, today.

The health teams conducted 22 antigen tests at the CCCs and no person was found infected. The AMC personnel also held 112 RT-PCR tests at the CCCs. Meanwhile, by visiting different parts of the city, the mobile teams have conducted 1,418 antigen tests and detected three Coronavirus-infected persons. They also collected swab samples of 400 suspects for RT-PCR tests.

According to AMC data, 07 RT-PCR tests were conducted by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and 78 by private laboratories on Monday. Meanwhile, the GMCH (Dental) has conducted 53 antigen tests, and private laboratories conducted 35 antigen tests and no infected patient was detected. The AMC will be receiving the reports of all RT-PCR tests tomorrow.