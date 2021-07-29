AMC detects 'zero' COVID patient in city

Aurangabad, July 29:

Here is good news as not a single person was detected as Covid-19 infected during the 1715 antigen tests conducted by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health officials, at its COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and different places in the city, today. The AMC also conducted 683 RT-PCR tests and their reports are expected to be received by tomorrow.

The mobile teams, by visiting different parts of the city, have conducted 1639 antigen tests and collected swab samples of 710 suspects for RT-PCR tests. No patient was found during the antigen tests.

According to AMC data, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) conducted seven RT-PCR tests, district civil hospital conducted four and private laboratories collected 78 on Thursday. The private laboratories also conducted 38 antigen tests and no patient was found infected. The AMC will be receiving the reports of all RT-PCR tests tomorrow.