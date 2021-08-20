AMC Elections: SEC seeks permission of Apex Court to update voters list

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The State Election Commission (SEC) has submitted a request application appealing to the Supreme Court to conduct a hearing upon Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) election petition soon. It also sought permission to update the voters' list stating that it is not a part of the election programme.

Earlier, the AMC elections were expected to be held in April-May 2020. However, the delimitation of wards marked by the SEC was challenged. The matter is sub judice in the Apex Court. Presently, the SEC has initiated to conduct the Municipal Council elections after the Covid pandemic situation is under control.

The municipal corporation elections in Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar and Kolhapur are yet to be held. Referring to it, the SEC has submitted a request application on August 20.

According to the sources, the SEC gave a word that it will declare the election programme of municipal corporations after the final verdict aired by the Supreme Court.