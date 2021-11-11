AMC encourages citizens to take second dose of vaccine

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

To ensure 100 per cent vaccination in the city before the commencement of possible third wave of Covid-19, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is contacting hundreds of the citizens (who had taken the first dose of vaccine) on cellphone and encouraging them to take the second dose of vaccine soon.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, " We are contacting the citizens on cellphone and are appealing them to take their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine soon. The staff deployed in AMC's Covid War Room and Vaccination Centre is contacting 400-500 citizens daily."

The vaccination percentage of the district is 55 pc. The district secures 26th position in the state. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with the district collector Sunil Chavan as Aurangabad district was on the list of cities recording poor vaccination percentages. The PM guided on enhancing vaccination percentage in the district. Taking cue of the meeting, the AMC administrator A K Pandey introduced a drive titled - Har Ghar Dastak. Under the drive,

he refrained entry to people from entering any office (government or private) or boarding any vehicle for the journey. Besides, the Asha workers were pressed to visit door to door and inquire about the vaccination status in each house. The volunteers suggested the family members visit the nearest vaccination centre and take the vaccine.

Dr Mandlecha said, " The ratio of vaccination has been dropped during the Diwali festival. However, the drive started by AMC is restoring the situation and nowadays 5,000 to 6,000 persons are taking the vaccine daily. The need to contact the people has emerged after we observe that the citizens had taken their first dose, but are delaying without any reason to take their second dose. Hence we are telling them to complete the dosages of the vaccine."