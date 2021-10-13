AMC engineer assaulted in Cidco N-5

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13: A junior of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Bhushan Deore was injured after some unruly people assaulted him with sticks near the water tank in Cidco N-5 on Wednesday.

It so happened that, a man answered a call of nature in the area at 11.30 am on Wednesday. An employee posted at the tank objected to the move of the man and asked him not to urinate in this area again. The man left the place without any reaction. However, he came there with his friends and assaulted the junior engineer who had come to the spot for an inspection.

Injured Deore immediately called the executive engineer Kirankumar Dhande for help. Dhande and others rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Kamgar Shakti Mahasangh has condemned the incident and has decided to meet the administrator over the issue on Monday.

Some miscreants frequently wander near the tank during day and night. The employees always drove them away from this place.