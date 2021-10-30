AMC extends deadline to regularise Gunthewari properties till Nov 30

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today has extended the deadline of regularising the illegal properties under the Gunthewari Act. The date has been extended from October 31 to November 30. The decision has been taken after reviewing the least possibility of submitting proposals by desirous citizens due to the Diwali festival.

Earlier, the state government has announced regularising illegal plots or constructions built on or before December 30, 2020. According to civic administration, there would be around 2 lakh illegal properties existing in the city. Some are paying taxes, but a majority of them are out of tax ambit. These properties were constructed on illegally marked plots. To encourage people to regularise the properties under Gunthewari Act, the Maharashtra Government extended the regularisation limit from December 2000 to December 2020. Besides, the AMC's Gunthewari Cell had also constituted a panel comprising 52 architects and engineers. They will help or assist the citizens to prepare the file without taking any money from them. The AMC will be paying the panellist in the form of an honorarium. There will be no additional financial burden on the citizens.

After submission of the proposal (file), the AMC issues a challan. The property-holder then has to pay the amount mentioned on his/her challan. The amount varies as the ready reckoner of different areas varies. So far, the citizens had deposited

Rs 9 crore in AMC's exchequer.

Demand for extension

For the past week, demand was being made to the AMC administration to extend the deadline of October 31, 2021. The decision has been taken after reviewing that it is impossible for the people to pay lakhs of rupees for regularising the properties as Diwali festival is round the corner. Hence the civic chief extended the date. Meanwhile, the desirous citizens heaved a sigh of relief after the extension.